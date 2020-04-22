Centre asks states to encourage more COVID-19 warriors to undergo online training

The Centre has asked all the states and Union territories to encourage more corona warriors to undergo online training courses in order to handle the pandemic efficiently. It said brave and dedicated doctors, healthcare workers, police and other volunteers require enhanced capacity and updated information to keep in step with the latest advances in techniques and global understanding of the virus.

"All the state/UT governments are requested that wide publicity be made and more and more COVID-19 warriors be encouraged to onboard the integrated Online Training Module (iGOT) platform and undergo online training course (s) relevant to them so that the pandemic may be handled efficiently," the Personnel Ministry said in a communique. It said a tailored version of the iGOT has been launched recently to train all the COVID-19 warriors of the country.

"As all are aware, the whole world, including India, is facing a significantly higher threat from the COVID-19 pandemic. India is responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic with an unprecedented mobilisation of human resources -- the intrepid COVID warriors who are battling the virus at the frontline," the ministry said. These brave and dedicated doctors, healthcare workers, technicians, paramedics, Aayush doctors, state/UT government officers, police and other volunteers require enhanced and updated information to keep in-step with the latest advances in techniques and global understanding of the virus, it said.

Over 1.44 lakh persons have enrolled at the iGOT platform to combat COVID and about 96,268 of them have completed the course, officials said..

