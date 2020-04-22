Left Menu
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 652; cases rise to 20,471

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:04 IST
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 652; cases rise to 20,471

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 652 and the number of cases climbed to 20,471 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 49 deaths and 1,486 cases since last evening, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 15,859. While 3,959 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, over 19 per cent of the cases have recovered so far, a health ministry official said. The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.

A total of 49 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening. Of these, 19 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 18 from Gujarat, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from West Bengal, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh..

