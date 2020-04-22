Left Menu
Development News Edition

No COVID-19 case in Assam in last seven days: Health minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:06 IST
No COVID-19 case in Assam in last seven days: Health minister

Assam has reported no new COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, hoping the state would not have any active case till May 1 if people followed social distancing norm diligently. The state currently has 14 active coronavirus cases, out of the 34 people who tested positive and one died, while 19 have been cured and released from hospitals, he said at a press conference. Two persons, hailing from Morigaon district, had tested positive for coronavirus on April 16. Both were secondary contacts of persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz.

After the duo tested positive, the samples of Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Rituraj Bora and Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka were tested as they had come in contact with them, but they were found negative. The officials are currently in home quarantine. In Assam, 33 of the 34 who tested positive are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event which has emerged as a major hotspot for the disease in the country. "There has been no positive case for the last seven days. We hope by May one, there should be no active case in Assam, provided people maintain social distance,” the health minister said. He, however, pointed that there have been cases of people not maintaining physical distance from each other and this may lead to fresh positive cases. The total number of tests conducted in the six laboratories of the state so far are 5,789, with 34 testing positive, 214 results awaited and the remaining were found to be negative, Sarma said. Besides Assam, tests were also conducted of some patients hailing from neighbouring Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, he added. The death rate due to COVID-19 in the state is 2.94 per cent as against 3.3 per cent at the national level and the global average of 7 per cent, the minister said. The state currently has 9,960 rapid testing kits, but the tests which were scheduled to begin on Wednesday have been postponed following the ICMR directive.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had on Tuesday advised states to stop using the rapid antibody test kits for next two days till it examines their quality in the wake of complaints that they are not fully effective. "We are ready to begin testing as soon as we get the official communication,” Sarma said. There are nearly one lakh test kits with the suppliers at New Delhi and it will be made available to us when we require it, he said.

The minister added that there are nearly 2 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE), 83,000 N95 masks and over 70 lakh triple layer masks in the state. PTI DG SNS SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Air Namibia as it delays April salaries Nationwide lockdown takes its toll on

Namibias flag carrier Air Namibia announced on Wednesday that staff salaries for April will be delayed by at least a week as the countrys ban on air travel hits its cashflow. Travel into Namibia from all countries is currently banned due to...

Tennis-Federer suggests merger of women's and men's governing bodies

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the mens ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the womens circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis ...

Create helpline for elderly to during lockdown, HC tells Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to create a dedicated helpline for senior citizens to address their problems and provide them assistance during the coronavirus lockdown. The direction was issued by a bench of J...

Maha: Cured of COVID-19, nurse gears up to serve again

A male nurse, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, is now gearing up to the fight the pandemic again, following recovery. The nurse, who had tested positive for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020