Left Menu
Development News Edition

No compromise on safety of healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:26 IST
No compromise on safety of healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there can be no compromise on the safety of healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and asserted that the ordinance approved by the Union cabinet shows the government's commitment in this regard. He said the ordinance will ensure safety of our professionals.

"There can be no compromise on their safety!," Modi tweeted, and added that the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 "manifested the government's commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline." The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance, making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine. The ordinance will protect the whole healthcare fraternity, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers, an official release said.

Amid rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, the IMA had called for a nation-wide 'White Alert', asking doctors and hospitals across the country to light candles on Wednesday as a protest against such attacks. However, earlier in the day, the association called off the protest after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit shah. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also been demanding a Central law to deal with the crimes against healthcare professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

T20 World Cup could be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper and IPL franchise coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this years mens T20 World Cup could be postponed to early next year with a rescheduled cash-rich league taking its slot. As far as 2021 womens O...

Avoid gatherings, offer Ramzan prayers from home: Punjab govt to Muslims

Issuing an advisory for safe celebrations of the month of Ramzan, the Punjab government on Wednesday appealed to members of the Muslim community to offer prayers from their homes and avoid congregations due to the coronavirus outbreak. ...

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith welcome daughter

Its a girl for British model Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. According to People magazine, the 33-year-old model and the 41-year-old star have welcomed their first child together, representatives for the couple confirmed.They told th...

Mamata Banerjee violating lockdown norms: Dilip Ghosh

The state BJP on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of violating lockdown norms by visiting different areas in the city to urge people to stay indoors while claiming that the state government was not properly tackl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020