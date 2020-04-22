Left Menu
Gadkari disapproves Maha demand to run trains for migrants

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:02 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday disapproved the Maharashtra government's demand to run special trains for migrant workers to take them to their native states, saying that such scenario should not become another Nizamuddin-like situation. The demand for special trains was made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Centre.

"I do understand their (migrant workers') feelings and the plight, but we cannot let them go to their native places without taking any precautions. It (running of trains) should not turn out to be another Nizamuddin-like situation," the Highways and Road Transport Minister told a news channel. A congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat held at the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi in March turned out to be a major catalyst for spread of coronavirus infection across the country.

"I would rather say that the state (Maharashtra) should take are of these migrant labours for the next some weeks. Those people should understand that they may not be welcomed in their native villages as well because of the spread of the viral disease," he said. Gadkari further said that even after the lockdown is lifted after May 3, train services will resume with utmost precautions, and people will have to follow safety measures for a longer period.

