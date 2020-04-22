Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant opened for maintenance and basic work

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, the Manesar plant of Maruti Suzuki has been given permission for maintenance and basic work, said Amit Khatri, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.

"Manesar plant of Maruti Suzuki has been opened for maintenance and basic work, however, production will not resume now," Khatri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.