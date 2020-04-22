Special Operations Group recovers arms, ammunition in J-K's Poonch

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition from a hideout location in Sheendhara area of Poonch district.

The recovered arms and ammunition include one AK-47 rifle, three AK magazines, 43 AK rounds, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine and one pouch. Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

