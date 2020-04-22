Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop accompanying medical survey team attacked in Sheopur, MP

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:46 IST
Cop accompanying medical survey team attacked in Sheopur, MP

A police officer was allegedly attacked in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday when he asked members of a family to produce a man so that he could be checked for coronavirus symptoms. Assistant Sub-inspector Shreeram Awasthi (52) sustained a head injury when a stone hit him, the police said.

Four persons were arrested in the case and the stringent National Security Act would be invoked, said a senior official. Sub Divisional Officer of Police Virendra Kushwaha said a medical team went to examine Gopal Shivhare (21) after it learnt that he had returned from Indore, one of the major pandemic hotspots in the country.

Gopal's father Gangaram told the team that his son was not at home and he was fine. He refused to summon his son. Team leader Dr Pawan Upadhyaya then rang up Daswami police station for help, Kushwaha said.

ASI Shreeram Awasthi reached the spot with three policemen and asked Gangaram to bring his son for examination to Daswami, 140 km from the district headquarters, the SDOP said. There was an altercation, and Gangaram, his wife Geeta and their elder son Ashish allegedly hurled stones at the police.

Awasthi was hit in the head leaving him profusely bleeding, the officer said. He was rushed to a hospital while four people including Gopal were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, Kushwaha said.

Awasthi was out of danger, said District Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya. "We are going to invoke the National Security Act against the prime accused to send a message to anti-social elements that such attacks will be dealt with sternly," he said. PTI COR LAL MAS KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countries

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out its Messenger Kids application to 70 new countries, saying it can help children deal with the challenges of distance learning and isolation during the virus lockdowns. The app, which is aimed at children und...

J-K's Pulwama, Kishtwar become coronavirus-free

Pulwama and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir have become coronavirus-free as all four patients in the two districts have recovered from the infection, according to a bulletin issued by the Union Territorys administration on Wednesday. While Pu...

Limit network testing for fixed line telecom services to 180 days: Trai N'

Telecom companies planning to launch fixed-line services should not be allowed to conduct network test for more than six&#160;months and they must not charge any fee from users during the trial period, regulator Trai said in a recommendatio...

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020