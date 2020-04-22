Cop accompanying medical survey team attacked in Sheopur, MP

A police officer was allegedly attacked in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday when he asked members of a family to produce a man so that he could be checked for coronavirus symptoms. Assistant Sub-inspector Shreeram Awasthi (52) sustained a head injury when a stone hit him, the police said.

Four persons were arrested in the case and the stringent National Security Act would be invoked, said a senior official. Sub Divisional Officer of Police Virendra Kushwaha said a medical team went to examine Gopal Shivhare (21) after it learnt that he had returned from Indore, one of the major pandemic hotspots in the country.

Gopal's father Gangaram told the team that his son was not at home and he was fine. He refused to summon his son. Team leader Dr Pawan Upadhyaya then rang up Daswami police station for help, Kushwaha said.

ASI Shreeram Awasthi reached the spot with three policemen and asked Gangaram to bring his son for examination to Daswami, 140 km from the district headquarters, the SDOP said. There was an altercation, and Gangaram, his wife Geeta and their elder son Ashish allegedly hurled stones at the police.

Awasthi was hit in the head leaving him profusely bleeding, the officer said. He was rushed to a hospital while four people including Gopal were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, Kushwaha said.

Awasthi was out of danger, said District Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya. "We are going to invoke the National Security Act against the prime accused to send a message to anti-social elements that such attacks will be dealt with sternly," he said. PTI COR LAL MAS KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.