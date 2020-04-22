Left Menu
India hands over key conspirator convicted in assassination of Bangladesh's founding father

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:54 IST
India has handed over a key conspirator convicted for assassinating Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday. Risaldar Moseluddin, stated to be hiding in West Bengal, was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities on Monday, they said.

The Indian agencies had similarly handed over another conspirator in the killing of Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as 'Bangabondhu', some days back from across an undisclosed location along the 4,096 km shared border. That man was identified as Abdul Majid.

Mujibur Rahman is the father of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Both Moseluddin and Abdul Majid, stated to be hiding in India for long, were convicted for the assassination of Mujibur Rehman by the Bangladeshi Supreme Court in 2010.

