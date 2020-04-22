Left Menu
10 districts of UP have no active coronavirus cases

As least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh have no active coronavirus cases, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh have no active coronavirus cases, officials said on Wednesday. "There are no COVID-19 active cases in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Hardoi, and Kaushambhi districts," said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health).

As per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1412. Out of these cases, 165 have been cured or discharged or have migrated while 21 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

