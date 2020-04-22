10 districts of UP have no active coronavirus cases
As least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh have no active coronavirus cases, officials said on Wednesday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:56 IST
As least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh have no active coronavirus cases, officials said on Wednesday. "There are no COVID-19 active cases in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Hardoi, and Kaushambhi districts," said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health).
As per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1412. Out of these cases, 165 have been cured or discharged or have migrated while 21 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Amid lockdown, Shahjahanpur DM to turn into teacher, give lessons to class 9-12 students via YouTube
Prayagraj police donate a day's salary for COVID-19 relief
Lecturer, 16 foreigners, among those booked for hiding travel history in UP's Prayagraj
Suspected coronavirus death reported from Shahjahanpur
Containing Covid-19: Cops' uniforms to be washed separately in Prayagraj