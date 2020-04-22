Left Menu
Harsimrat thanks Amit Shah for evacuation of Sikh pilgrims from Nanded

22-04-2020
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the evacuation of the Sikh devotees stranded at the historic Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded

The Bathinda MP also asked the Punjab government to give permission to buses in which devotees were being brought to the state from Maharashtra.           “Came to Delhi to meet HM @AmitShah ji & thank him for speaking to Maharashtra CM today to fast track repatriation of Sikh devotees stranded at Hazur Sahib. Now request Pb govt to give permission to buses arranged by SAD since 3 days to bring them back home at earliest,” tweeted Harsimrat.           Around 2,000 pilgrims from Punjab had gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed

Because of the cancellation of trains, they were stuck there.           Responding to the development, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he has instructed officials to make arrangements for their safe return.             “I am happy that today we finally got a go ahead from Centre for movement of all our pilgrims who were stuck in Hazur Sahib, Nanded for a long time. I have already instructed the relevant officers and arrangements are being made by Government of Punjab for their safe return,” the CM tweeted.             Earlier during the day, the CM said he received a call from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over this issue. “Just received a call from MH CM who confirmed that HM @AmitShah Ji has conceded to our request for travel of our pilgrims stuck in Hazur Sahib, Nanded to Punjab. Have asked Chief Secretary to tie up logistics & we will bear the cost of transportation. Thank you all!,” the CM tweeted. The CM had earlier written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help evacuate the devotees.

