Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prominent citizens urge Assam CM to release Akhil Gogoi

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:18 IST
Prominent citizens urge Assam CM to release Akhil Gogoi

Prominent citizens of Assam, including Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and former DGP Harekrishna Deka, on Wednesday met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and urged him to release peasant leader Akhil Gogoi following the Supreme Court's directives to decongest jails to stop the spread of COVID-19. A memorandum signed by noted litterateurs, journalists, artists, educationists, and others pointed out that after the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Gogoi was granted bail by the Special NIA court, he was re- arrested in other cases across the state.

"The Supreme Court has directed to release inmates on health grounds to prevent infection of coronavirus. After staying in jail for more than four months, the deteriorating health condition of Gogoi is a matter of concern," it said. The government should "not imbibe enmity" only because Gogoi "exposed corruption" in the system, and hence he should be released soon, they said in the memorandum.

In the midst of intense anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year from Jorhat as a "preventive measure" in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and his colleagues were taken into custody the next day. Later, he was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which could not submit a charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days, following which he was granted bail.

The appeal to the chief minister further said, "It is an injustice to keep Gogoi and his colleagues in jail for so long. Neither he nor his colleagues ever challenged the country's Constitution or sovereignty." Every citizen of the nation has the right to democratically and peacefully protest against a decision by a government, it added. Apart from the MP and former DGP, signatories of the memorandum are Lakshminanda Bora, Arup Kumar Dutta, Biren Singha, Noni Borpujari, Prashanta Rajguru, Nitya Bora, Munin Bayan, Paresh Malakar and Akhil Ranjan Dutta.

The KMSS had alleged the state government was digging out old cases against Gogoi in a vindictive manner despite the Special NIA Court giving him bail. Along with Gogoi, three more KMSS leaders -- Dhairjya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manash Konwar -- were also arrested by NIA in the same case and are lodged in jail now.

On March 23, the Supreme Court had directed all states and Union Territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to 7-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, nearly 1,700 inmates have been released from 31 jails across.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Medicos welcome ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare workers

The Indian Medical Association IMA and other medical professionals body on Wednesday hailed the governments decision to make violence against healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus a non-bailable offence, with some demanding that this la...

COVID-19: Personal staff of finance minister commit one day's salary every month till Mar' 21

All personal staff of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have pledged one days salary every month till March 2021 for fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dedication and sincere commitment towards IndiaFightsCorona, the finance minis...

PCI asks govt, media houses to help journalists who have contracted COVID-19

The Press Council of India on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the large number of journalists contracting COVID-19 and urged the government and media houses to help such scribes. In a statement, the PCI said it is saddened to know th...

More calibrated monetary, fiscal stimulus on the anvil, says Principal Economic Adviser

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said more calibrated monetary and fiscal stimulus measures are on the anvil to deal with the economic fallout from COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown. He expressed hope that a signifi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020