23 arrested, 312 vehicles penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

Twenty-three people were arrested and challans issued to more than 300 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, coronavirus hotspots, ie, areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases, have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 (prohibiting assembly of five or more persons) are also in place due to the pandemic.

The administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. "Seven FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations and 23 people arrested. A total of 861 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 312 of them, while four others were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC section 144, they said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meets and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. According to official police figures, over 3,200 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 23 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As of Tuesday, 31 hotspots have been sealed across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 102 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to officials..

