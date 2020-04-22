Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 arrested, 312 vehicles penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:48 IST
23 arrested, 312 vehicles penalised for defying lockdown: Noida police

Twenty-three people were arrested and challans issued to more than 300 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, coronavirus hotspots, ie, areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases, have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 (prohibiting assembly of five or more persons) are also in place due to the pandemic.

The administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. "Seven FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations and 23 people arrested. A total of 861 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 312 of them, while four others were impounded," the police said in a statement.  The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC section 144, they said.  The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meets and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. According to official police figures, over 3,200 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 23 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As of Tuesday, 31 hotspots have been sealed across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 102 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese banks may need to halt loan repayments for longer than six months, say CEOs

Portugals biggest banks have suspended repayments on loans worth about 19 billion euros 20.6 billion for six months to help those hit by the coronavirus crisis and a further extension could prevent a jump in bad loans, chief executives said...

Facebook bets on India with $5.7 bln Reliance deal

Facebook is set to spend 5.7 billion to buy a 9.99 stake in Reliance Industries digital arm, as it looks to roll out services for Indias grocers and small businesses by capitalizing on WhatsApps extensive reach in the country.The deal annou...

U.S. says review of WHO to assess if the body is run in the way it should be

The United States will assess whether the World Health Organization WHO is being run in the way that it should be as Washington conducts a review after President Donald Trump paused U.S. funding to the global body, USAIDs Acting Administrat...

Medicos welcome ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare workers

The Indian Medical Association IMA and other medical professionals body on Wednesday hailed the governments decision to make violence against healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus a non-bailable offence, with some demanding that this la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020