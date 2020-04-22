Donate to PM-CARES, Prophet Muhammad said to donate during Ramzan: Himachal DGP

Prophet Muhammad had said that Muslims should donate 2.5 percent of their total wealth during Ramzan, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) SR Mardi said on Wednesday and urging Muslims to donate to PM-CARES or CM Relief Funds amid the coronavirus lockdown. "The holy month of Ramzan is about the start soon. Our Muslim brothers fast during this period and also feed the poor and unfortunate and read Quran. Prophet Muhammad had said that Muslims should donate 2.5 percent of their total wealth during Ramzan," Mardi said.

"I request our Muslim brothers to feed the poor. They can also donate to PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund or CM Relief Fund," he added. Mardi said that the coronavirus situation is improving in the state and added that only 39 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, including 27 active cases who are receiving treatment.

"For this, I want to thank the people of the state. It has only been made possible with their contribution. Kerala is working hard to flatten the curve and Goa has already become coronavirus free. We will reach there soon as well," Mardi said. "Wearing face masks in public places is mandatory as it reduces the possibility of community spread. Those not following the directives will be taken to police stations and taught about being a responsible citizen," the DGP said.

He also talked about the telephonic survey being undertaken by the Central government to gather feedback from the people on the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19. This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

