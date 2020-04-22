Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares gain on oil rebound, hopes of stimulus

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:02 IST
European shares gain on oil rebound, hopes of stimulus

A rebound in oil prices and hopes of more stimulus lifted European shares on Wednesday, even as investors remained cautious about a swift recovery as more companies issued worrying financial forecasts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index finished up 1.8% after tumbling more than 3% on Tuesday following a historic collapse in oil prices. Oil prices rose on the prospect of pledges of extra output cuts, and optimism from the recovery spilled in to most other commodity markets.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell along with France's Total surged between 4.8% and 6.8%, helping the regional energy index make up most of its losses this week. Along with a more than 3% jump in global miners BHP and Rio Tinto, London's FTSE 100 surged 2.3%.

Italy's main index ended 1.9% higher after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy is likely to start easing its coronavirus lockdown from May 4. The benchmark STOXX 600 has bounced about 21% from a March low, powered by aggressive global stimulus, and all eyes are now on a European Union summit on Thursday to discuss using a joint long-term budget to restart economic growth.

On the same day, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to clear a $484 billion relief package. Wall Street stock indexes bounced after the Senate approved the package on Tuesday. "Unlike the previous financial crisis where debt sustainability and rollover risks were real, the eurozone seems to have ample financial firepower to manage the market risks it is facing," said Richard Kelly, head of Global Strategy at TD Securities.

But the STOXX 600 still remains about 24% below its February record high as strict stay-at-home orders virtually shut down business activity and crush supply chains and consumer spending, foreshadowing a deep economic slump. Gucci-owner Kering slumped almost 5% after saying sales were hit hard early in the coronavirus crisis due to the fashion group's reliance on Chinese customers and that it was premature to say how quickly China sales would rebound.

Analysts now estimate earnings at STOXX 600 companies to slide 37% in the second quarter and 27.6% in the third, quashing earlier expectations that an earnings recession would end in 2019. "In general we still see markets as being a bit fragile here," said Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"As we go through the corporate earnings season, for an investor it's difficult because we don't know what the consensus is and how the numbers are necessarily perceived. We're trying to sniff out how corporates are thinking about the next 12-to-18 months rather than the next few weeks." Banking shares gained about 2.6%, even as the region's top lenders prepared to follow their American peers in setting aside billions to cover potential loan losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Roche Holding AG rose 2.7% as the Swiss drugmaker confirmed its 2020 sales and profit outlook amid rising demand for its new COVID-19 tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to pray at home during the month of Ramzan to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said. The governor held a video conference with Khadims of Ajmer Dargah and d...

Director-general defends WHO's response to virus

The head of the World Health Organization says the agency declared the outbreak of COVID-19 to be a global emergency early enough and that the pronouncement was made when there were fewer than 100 cases outside China, where the new coronavi...

13-year-old girl gang-raped, filmed in UP's Sitapur

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths in Uttar Pradeshs Sitapur district on Wednesday and four others recorded the act, police said. All the six youths have been arrested, they said.The incident took place around 2.00 pm unde...

UK's FTSE 100 bounces back supported by oil price rise

Britains FTSE 100 gained on Wednesday as a 6 rally in energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and positive corporate updates injected calm into equity markets after an oil-driven rout. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 outperformed its European p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020