Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism activities will not resume until India is COVID-19 free: Goa Minister

Goa Science and Technology Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that tourism activities will not resume in the state until India is free of COVID-19.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:12 IST
Tourism activities will not resume until India is COVID-19 free: Goa Minister
Goa Science and Technology Minister Michael Lobo speaking to media in Panaji on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Science and Technology Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that tourism activities will not resume in the state until India is free of COVID-19. "Tourism activities will not resume in Goa until all coronavirus cases in India come down to zero because tourists come from all over India. In the next two months nothing will happen," Lobo told ANI.

Speaking to reporters Lobo said that the Goa's tourism has suffered a lot beacuse of coronavirus and he will write to finance minister for financial assistance for the tourism sector. "I will write to Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister to request that the interest for the loans that tourism organisations have taken be waived for few months otherwise it will be a huge loss," Lobo said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as Congress preps more stimulus and oil bounces back

Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to seal nearly 500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis. U.S. crude and benchmark Brent prices edged h...

Proposed by Pak, SAARC nations to hold video conference

A video conference of SAARC nations, proposed by Pakistan, will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to promote deeper cooperation among the member countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Office FO said that Special Assistant t...

Soccer-Watford agree wage deferral with players

Watford players have agreed a wage deferral as the Premier League club tackles the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. English football remains suspended and league authorities have said they will resume action only when it is safe an...

How cheap oil to catalyze economic recovery post-lockdowns

The oil price collapse that took U.S. crude prices sub-zero for the first time in history may turn out to be a silver lining for the world economy, possibly offering a springboard for recovery when coronavirus lockdowns finally end.Cheap oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020