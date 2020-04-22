Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team expected to be neutral in assessing COVID-19 situation: WB govt

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:49 IST
Central team expected to be neutral in assessing COVID-19 situation: WB govt

The West Bengal government on Wednesday said it is cooperating with the central teams that arrived in the state "uninvited" to assess the COVID-19 situation, and it believes that team members will not be biased in their assessment. The state government provided the inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) visiting Kolkata and Jalpaiguri all the information they sought, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told reporters.

"Neither we have invited them nor we have any specific agenda. They are doing whatever they have been told to do by the central government. They are free to contact anybody," he said. Denying that the state government was non-cooperative with the teams, Sinha said, "Whether they are collecting negative stories or positive stories... we cannot help it." The teams that reached the state on Monday alleged non-cooperation from the West Bengal government.

The chief secretary said what is expected of a government officer of the state or the Centre is neutrality and "we expect that the central team will also show its neutrality in its reports". Sinha said he held two meetings with the team visiting the city and have shared all information they sought.

"They decided to go around Kolkata and they went for that. But if they want to visit some areas outside the city, obviously they require some help," Sinha said. The Jalpaiguri divisional commission met the team in North Bengal and provided them the information they wanted, he added.

"The divisional commissioner called me and said that the team did not want to go out today," Sinha said. The team for Kolkata is led by Apurba Chandra, the additional secretary of the Ministry of Defence, while the one for Jalpaiguri is headed by Vineet Joshi, a senior official of HRD Ministry. Both are additional secretary rank officers in the central government.

Chandra later wrote to the chief secretary seeking logistical support from the state government and expressing the desire to visit hospitals, quarantine centres and hotspots. According to Jalpaiguri administration officials, the team is likely to visit the district from Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives. There were worrying upwa...

Pompeo presses China to allow lab inspections amid pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday pressed China to allow inspectors into sensitive laboratories, voicing concern about their security amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pompeo has refused to rule out that the deadly virus leake...

JD Gaming's 'Kanavi' wins LPL Spring Split MVP

JD Gaming jungler Jin-hyeok Kanavi Seo was named the Spring Split MVP in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The 19-year-old South Korean star helped JD Gaming finish the regular season in second place with 12-4 record.Kanavi participated ...

WHO chief hopes US will reconsider freeze

The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on saving lives despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers. WHO Director-Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020