Four more test positive for COVID-19 in J'khand, tally rises to 49

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 00:17 IST
Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 49, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said. Another health official said three of these patients hail from Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, while one is from Garhwa district.

According to Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences D K Singh, out of the total 270 samples tested for COVID-19 during the day, four were positive. Ranchi district accounts for the maximum number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand at 28, followed by 10 in Bokaro, officials said.

So far, two people have died in the state due to the contagion..

