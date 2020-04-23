Left Menu
National Conference leader Yaseen Shah passes away

Senior National Conference leader Yaseen Shah passed away on Thursday morning, informed the party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior National Conference leader Yaseen Shah passed away on Thursday morning, informed the party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

"The @JKNC_ family lost a kind and soft spoken leader today. Yaseen Shah Sahib, Ex MLA Sonwar, passed away this morning. His loss will be deeply felt by all of us. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones. May Allah grant Yaseen Sahib Jannat," Abdullah said in a tweet. (ANI)

