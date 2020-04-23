Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: SRPF sub-inspector commits suicide

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:22 IST
Maha: SRPF sub-inspector commits suicide

A 55-year-oldsub-inspector ofthe State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly committedsuicide by shooting himself with his service weapon inMaharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at theSavargaon armoured outpost, located around 170 km from Nagpur,a police official said

Sub-inspector Chandrakant Shinde allegedly shothimself with a rifle in his room at the outpost, he said In a purported suicide note found at the spot, thevictim, who was a native of Wanavadi in Pune district, said hewas suffering from some health issues because of which he wastaking the extreme step, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-McCullum says T20 World Cup could be moved to early 2021

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum thinks this years Twenty20 World Cup is unlikely to go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could be moved to early 2021 with the Indian Premier League IPL taking the October-November...

Startup Réseau Goes LIVE With its AI Summit

Virtual AI Summit to take place on 24th and 30th April Top speakers from various countries expected to participate A fully online live-streamed event over 2 days will bring together over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of L...

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law: Officials.

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law Officials....

Severe storms, tornado kill at least six in Oklahoma and Texas

Severe storms and a tornado swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, officials said on Thursday. Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020