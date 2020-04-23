Maha: SRPF sub-inspector commits suicide

A 55-year-oldsub-inspector ofthe State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly committedsuicide by shooting himself with his service weapon inMaharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at theSavargaon armoured outpost, located around 170 km from Nagpur,a police official said

Sub-inspector Chandrakant Shinde allegedly shothimself with a rifle in his room at the outpost, he said In a purported suicide note found at the spot, thevictim, who was a native of Wanavadi in Pune district, said hewas suffering from some health issues because of which he wastaking the extreme step, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

