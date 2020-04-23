Left Menu
People should refrain from 'unnecessarily targeting' journalists: Chandrababu Naidu on Arnab Goswami attack

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and urged people to refrain from 'unnecessarily targeting' journalists.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:01 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered on Thursday morning in Mumbai against two persons for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. Both the suspects have been arrested by the Mumbai police. Goswami, in his complaint to the police, has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.

An FIR was registered on Thursday morning in Mumbai against two persons for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. Both the suspects have been arrested by the Mumbai police. Goswami, in his complaint to the police, has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli. (ANI)

