Special flight evacuates 250 stranded British nationals from Amritsar

Around 250 British nationals who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown, left for their country from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on a special British Airways flight on Thursday. A relief flight of the same airline with 260 stranded passengers onboard had departed from Amritsar on April 21.

Last week, the British High Commission said that 17 more charted flights will be started to take back home people who have been stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Commission also said that the flights from Amritsar will operate on April 25 and 27.

Flights from Bengaluru via Ahmedabad to London will fly on April 23. The flights will also be operating from Delhi to London on April 23, 25 and 27. Flights from Goa to London will fly on April 22 and 24 and a flight from Mumbai to London will operate on April 26. Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said in a statement, "We are working around the clock to arrange additional flights from locations where we know large numbers are still stranded and are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India and local authorities."

As per the statement, the people who are most vulnerable will be prioritised for seats on these flights, which will bring the total number of chartered flights run by the UK government from India to 38. (ANI)

