Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special flight evacuates 250 stranded British nationals from Amritsar

Around 250 British nationals who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown, left for their country from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on a special British Airways flight on Thursday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:48 IST
Special flight evacuates 250 stranded British nationals from Amritsar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 250 British nationals who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown, left for their country from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on a special British Airways flight on Thursday. A relief flight of the same airline with 260 stranded passengers onboard had departed from Amritsar on April 21.

Last week, the British High Commission said that 17 more charted flights will be started to take back home people who have been stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Commission also said that the flights from Amritsar will operate on April 25 and 27.

Flights from Bengaluru via Ahmedabad to London will fly on April 23. The flights will also be operating from Delhi to London on April 23, 25 and 27. Flights from Goa to London will fly on April 22 and 24 and a flight from Mumbai to London will operate on April 26. Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said in a statement, "We are working around the clock to arrange additional flights from locations where we know large numbers are still stranded and are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India and local authorities."

As per the statement, the people who are most vulnerable will be prioritised for seats on these flights, which will bring the total number of chartered flights run by the UK government from India to 38. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cong asks I&B Ministry to take action against Arnab Goswami, his TV channel

The Congress has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his TV channel, alleging that they violated broadcasting rules during a show. In a letter to Information and Broadca...

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold...

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jhark...

AMNS India crude steel production up 5 pc at record 7.23 MT in FY20

Steel maker AMNS India on Thursday said it has produced a record 7.23 MT crude steel registering a jump of 5 per cent during the financial year 2019-20. India-based AMNS India, a JV between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japans Nippon S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020