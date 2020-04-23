80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 893

80 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 893, informed state Health Department on Thursday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the state, 141 people have been discharged/cured while 27 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Notably, Kurnool has recorded the highest number of COVID-cases with 234 people. This district was followed by Guntur (195 cases), Krishna (88 cases), Chittoor (73 cases) and Nellore (67 cases). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.