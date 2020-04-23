Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police team at Tablighi Jamaat chief's farmhouse in UP's Shamli

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday visited the farmhouse of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad near Kandhla area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

ANI | Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:36 IST
Delhi Police team at Tablighi Jamaat chief's farmhouse in UP's Shamli
A visual from the farmhouse in Shamli district of Uttar Prdesh on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday reached the farmhouse of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad near Kandhla area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. Police did not immediately respond to the purpose of the visit.

An FIR was registered against Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. The Nizamuddin congregation has become an epicentre of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event testing positive and infecting hundreds of others across the country.

So far, two notices have been issued to Saad by Delhi Police in the matter. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar felicitates frontline COVID-19 warriors

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday felicitated frontline COVID-19 warriors by giving them letters of appreciation and said that the country will triumph over the virus. We are felicitating doctors, nurses, s...

Septuagenarian dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

A 70-year-old man died in a road accident here on Thursday after he was hit by a car while crossing a road. The deceased has been identified as Ramu.Vijayawada 8 town Circle Inspector Suresh Reddy told ANI that the old man was trying to cro...

COVID-19: Indians among worst affected minority groups in England

People of Indian origin in the UK have emerged as being among the worst affected minority groups in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a snapshot of official data on the COVID-19 deaths in hospitals across England. Figures released this...

6 people booked for violating COVID-19 lockdown in J&K's Kishtwar

Six people, including a woman, were booked by the police for violating lockdown restrictions in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday. The administration booked them for violating COVID-19 lockdown orders as they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020