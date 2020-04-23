Left Menu
15 new cases of coronavirus in Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:29 IST
Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh reported 15 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the district's tally to 94, a senior official said. "The new cases are from Colonelganj, Anwarganj, Coolie Bazar and Kidwai Nagar, all hotspot zones," said Chief Medical Officer (Kanpur) Dr Ashok Shukla.

Meanwhile, samples taken from a 72-year-old man, who died on Tuesday at his house in Coolie Bazar, have come out positive for coronavirus, the CMO said. The virus has so far claimed three lives in the city while seven people have recovered.

The district has now 84 active cases, the CMO added..

