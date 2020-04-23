Hindu College Old Students' Association condemns attack on alumnus Arnab Goswami

The Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on senior journalist and college alumnus Arnab Goswami and termed it a "direct assault on the freedom of press'. Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said and added that both the attackers have been arrested. BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, condemned the alleged attack on Goswami. The fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack, the OSA said. "An attack on editors is an effort to intimidate the press, freedom of expression and the media. A vibrant democracy must ensure press freedom and not stifle it," it said in a statement.

The four pillars of democracy must complement rather than contradict one another to establish a just society, the statement said. "Criticism and disagreement are part of public life and must always be welcomed, but attempting to harm someone physically is entirely an act of cowardice. If there are disagreements, there are enough lawful avenues for seeking redress," it said. Observing that "violence and intimidation" have no place in a democratic polity, it warned that India would slide down the World Press Freedom Index if necessary steps are not taken to restore public confidence by preventing such attacks in the future.

