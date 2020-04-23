Left Menu
Nearly 20 pc COVID-19 patients have recovered so far: Health Ministry

Nearly 20 per cent COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, while the total cases of coronavirus have soared to 21,393.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 20 per cent COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, while the total cases of coronavirus have soared to 21,393.

Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said: "With 1,409 new cases, there are 21,393 positive cases in India now. So far, 4,257 people have recovered including 388 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery percentage to 19.89 per cent."

Agarwal said that as on today, India has 12 districts that did not report a fresh case in the last 28 days or more. "There are now 78 districts in 23 States/UTs, which have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days," he added. (ANI)

