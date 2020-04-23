Left Menu
Septuagenarian dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

A 70-year-old man died in a road accident here on Thursday after he was hit by a car while crossing a road.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 70-year-old man died in a road accident here on Thursday after he was hit by a car while crossing a road. The deceased has been identified as Ramu.

Vijayawada 8 town Circle Inspector Suresh Reddy told ANI that the old man was trying to cross the road and was hit by a car after which he lost consciousness. The accident took place at around 10.30 AM.

He was taken to a Government Hospital but did not survive. The police detained the driver of the car, seized the vehicle, and filed a case of an accident under section 304A of IPC.

Further investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)

