Ordinance to protect health staff: Haryana designates DIG-rank official as nodal officer

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:18 IST
The Haryana government on Thursday designated a DIG-rank official as the state nodal officer for the implementation of an ordinance passed by the Centre to protect healthcare professionals against violence during the coronavirus crisis. The ordinance, which amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has made acts of violence against healthcare personnel fighting the COVID-19 pandemic cognizable and non-bailable offences. It also provides for compensation for injury to health staff or for causing damage or loss to property.

All police commissioners, senior superintendents of police/superintendents of police have been designated as district nodal officers for the implementation of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, an official statement said here. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave his assent to the ordinance.

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Vijai Vardhan, said detailed directions have been issued to the officers concerned. “As per the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, any act of committing or abetment of violence by any person against any healthcare person serving during an epidemic or any act of abetment or causing damage or loss to any property during an epidemic has been made a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable under the ordinance,” he said, as per the statement.

He said the district nodal officers have been directed to regularly submit reports to the state nodal officer, who will then submit action taken reports (ATRs) in consultation with the director general of police to the Home Department..

