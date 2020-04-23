Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoid crowding, don't call more than 1/3rd low level staff to offices: Centre to all its depts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:42 IST
Avoid crowding, don't call more than 1/3rd low level staff to offices: Centre to all its depts

All central government departments were on Thursday asked to ensure that more than one-third of employees, below the level of deputy secretary, were not called to offices to avoid crowding and to ensure safe social distancing norms, according to a Personnel Ministry communique. The move comes after it was noticed that more than one-third of officials/staff below deputy secretary level are being called to offices in some ministries/departments.

"This might lead to undesirable crowding in the office jeopardising the preventive measures in place for containing the spread of COVID-19," it said. It is reiterated that the guidelines for attendance for officers/staff at levels below deputy secretary, be strictly followed, the ministry said.

There are 48.34 lakh central government employees.  It referred to the revised guidelines related to the ongoing lockdown issued on April 15 by the Home Ministry, that provide that all officers of the level of deputy secretary and above are to function with 100 per cent attendance while 33 per cent of the remaining officers/staff are to attend offices as per requirement. "The spirit of the guidelines is that crowding in the offices may be avoided and safe social distancing norms may be maintained," the Personnel Ministry said.

It said heads of departments (HoDs) may direct their officers/staff to attend office in staggered timings to further avoid crowding in offices/workspaces. The Personnel Ministry had last month suggested three slots of staggered timings -- 9AM to 5.30 PM, 9.30 AM to 6 PM and 10 AM to 6.30 PM-- for the employees.

"Suitable roster may, accordingly, be drawn up by the HoD. Needless to say that officials/staff working from home on a particular day should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times. They should attend office, if called for any exigencies of work," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga secures TV money for current season, no date yet for restart

The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 20192020 season, that will help keep clubs afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, German Football League DFL CEO Christian...

Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed. He runs one of a number of non-governmental organisations work...

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

CA chief says exploring 'all other options' to stage T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying we are exploring all other options to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November. Lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020