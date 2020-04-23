Left Menu
Uttarakhand, one of the top-ranked states in containing COVID-19: CM Rawat

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:50 IST
Uttarakhand, one of the top-ranked states in containing COVID-19: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the state was among the top in the country in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far out which 24 have been discharged after recovery while 23 are under treatment at different hospitals.

Attributing the success in reining in the contagion to the dedicated service of the frontline "corona warriors" and the restraint shown by people of the state during the lockdown, Rawat said he was confident that the battle against the pandemic will sure be won with their continued support. The state ranks third in the country in containing the spread of the virus, he claimed.

"I would like to thank those in the frontline of the battle against corona and the people whose restraint and discipline have enabled us to contain the pandemic. We rank third in the country in controlling the spread of the disease," Rawat said in a statement here. Yet, he did not identify the other two states in the statement.

"With their continued support I am sure we will win the long battle against corona," the CM said. "I am confident that we will soon be among the states declared corona-free," he said.

"The extended lockdown will go on till May 3. I hope you will continue to support our endeavours like you have done so far," Rawat added. The Chief Minister said all help has been provided to people under the guidelines of the Centre during the lockdown and there has been no shortage of essential supplies anywhere during the period.

