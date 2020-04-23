Conduct immediate inquiry into assault on medical staff at quarantine wards: NCW to Delhi govt

The National Commission for Women has asked the Delhi government to conduct an immediate inquiry into the alleged assault and heckling of female medical staff working in coronavirus quarantine wards at the Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital here

According to a media report, a nurse claimed that she was heckled and that her PPE suit was torn by some patients when she was distributing food. It was also reported earlier this month that a senior resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at the same hospital when she was treating COVID-19 patients at the surgical ward

Expressing concern over the matter, the NCW has written to Chief Secretary, Delhi, Vijay Dev and has sent a copy of the letter to the Director of LNJP hospital, Delhi, for immediate inquiry into the alleged incidents saying that action be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. "Further, strict measures shall be taken to ensure safety and security of women staff and doctors working as frontline workers in this pandemic period," the NCW said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.