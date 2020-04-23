Left Menu
Development News Edition

OIC's allegations of harassment of Muslims in India regrettable: Govt sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:19 IST
OIC's allegations of harassment of Muslims in India regrettable: Govt sources

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's allegations of "Islamophobia" in India is regrettable and it should not try to "communalise" the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on Thursday. They said the OIC's statement alleging harassment of Muslims in India is "factually inaccurate".

The OIC should not try to communalise the global fight against coronavirus, they said. The sources said there have been deliberate attempts to damage India's ties with the Arab countries.

There has been a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by leading citizens from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in several parts of India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India studying Trump's executive order on immigration

India is studying US President Donald Trumps executive order to temporarily halt immigration for 60 days, a move aimed at protecting the jobs of Americans in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Government sources said people-to...

Over 1.83L people register for online training course on COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

Over 1.83 lakh frontline COVID-19 warriors have registered for an online training course aimed at empowering them in dealing with the pandemic, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. He said in a novel experiment, possibly the firs...

'Plain robbery': Lebanese fume as dollar savings hit by financial crisis

Ziad Abdallah has watched with growing alarm as Lebanons financial meltdown has threatened the savings he spent 25 years building up in his dollar account.First his Lebanese bank reduced dollar withdrawals, then it stopped them entirely. No...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2376, death toll mounts to 50: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2376, with 128 new cases and two fresh deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total number of 50 fatalities rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020