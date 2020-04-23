TV actors appeal to people to stay home during Ramzan

Left Menu
As the holy month of Ramzan is about to begin, several Muslim public figures on Thursday appealed to the community to offer tarawih and hold iftar inside their homes and follow the lockdown regulations imposed to tackle the coronavirus threat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:19 IST
TV actors Jannat Zubair and Iqbal Khan. . Image Credit: ANI

As the holy month of Ramzan is about to begin, several Muslim public figures on Thursday appealed to the community to offer tarawih and hold iftar inside their homes and follow the lockdown regulations imposed to tackle the coronavirus threat. Television actor Iqbal Khan in a video message appealed to the people to not step out of their houses during Ramzan.

"This time around, whatever you do during Ramzan, you have to do it inside your houses. Do not visit mosques; offer tarawih (late evening prayers offered during Ramzan) at your homes. Your stepping outside will not only put you in a problem but may put your family members in trouble also," said Khan. "And that will be wrong, do not go outside. If anyone says you have to go outside then they are wrong. Stay home and stay safe and help others stay safe too," he added.

Another TV actor and Tik Tok star Jannat Zubair asked people to avoid any kind of social gatherings so as to ensure the safety of everyone. "I know we are in a difficult situation but there is no need to panic. We will overcome this and things will be fine. The holy month of Ramzan is going to start, please stay home, offer prayers at your homes and avoid family/friends gatherings for now. It is just a matter of time, things will be fine soon. Stay home and stay safe," she said.

Ramzan is likely to begin from April 24. (ANI)

