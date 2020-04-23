Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man, infant daughter killed, wife critically injured in truck-bike collision in Bundi

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:12 IST
Man, infant daughter killed, wife critically injured in truck-bike collision in Bundi

A 26-year-old man and his infant daughter were killed on the spot when a truck collided against their motorbike on Thursday on the Kota-Lalsot highway in neighbouring Bundi district, police said. The incident took place around 10.30 am when the truck coming from the opposite direction on the highway crashed into the motorbike near Hastinapur village in Keshoraipatan area of the district, SHO of Keshoraipatan police station Lakhanlal Meena said.

The accident reportedly occurred as both the truck driver and the motorcycle rider could not see each other due to thick clouds of smoke drifting across the road from a field nearby in which crop stubble was burning, he claimed. The deceased man was identified as Gopal Meena (26), a resident of nearby Choteda village of the district, and his 10-month-old daughter Divya.

Gopal's wife Rinku Meena, who was riding pillion, sustained critical head injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The family was on their way to a bank in Keshoraipatan town to withdraw money, the SHO said.

The two bodies were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem, the policeman added. The truck driver fled the spot while the truck was seized and a case was lodged against him, he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

If lockdown opens on May 4, it will be a big challenge: West Bengal Chief Secretary

Opening the lockdown on May 04 will pose a big challenge as close to 70 coronavirus cases in India are asymptomatic, said West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday, adding that the doctors are worried as to how to identify such C...

VRDLs in pvt medical colleges can be used for testing: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the government can consider making operational Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories VRDL centres in private medical colleges for speedy testing of coronavirus infection. Justice N W Sambre of the...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Varun Dhawan invites his fans for virtual birthday celebration

A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, Who says, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020