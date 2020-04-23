Man, infant daughter killed, wife critically injured in truck-bike collision in Bundi

A 26-year-old man and his infant daughter were killed on the spot when a truck collided against their motorbike on Thursday on the Kota-Lalsot highway in neighbouring Bundi district, police said. The incident took place around 10.30 am when the truck coming from the opposite direction on the highway crashed into the motorbike near Hastinapur village in Keshoraipatan area of the district, SHO of Keshoraipatan police station Lakhanlal Meena said.

The accident reportedly occurred as both the truck driver and the motorcycle rider could not see each other due to thick clouds of smoke drifting across the road from a field nearby in which crop stubble was burning, he claimed. The deceased man was identified as Gopal Meena (26), a resident of nearby Choteda village of the district, and his 10-month-old daughter Divya.

Gopal's wife Rinku Meena, who was riding pillion, sustained critical head injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The family was on their way to a bank in Keshoraipatan town to withdraw money, the SHO said.

The two bodies were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem, the policeman added. The truck driver fled the spot while the truck was seized and a case was lodged against him, he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.