One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, total cases climb to 41

After a five-day hiatus, Himachal Pradesh recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 41, officials said. A member of the Tablighi Jamaat, who is a resident of Sirmaur district tested positive, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The man had returned to the state after attending the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin Markaz a few weeks ago, the officials said. He had been put under quarantine earlier at Paonta Sahib subdivision but had tested negative for the virus. However, out of the total 349 samples, which were taken for testing on Wednesday, the man tested positive at Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan, officials said. They said the rest of the samples tested negative.

He has been admitted at Katha's ESI hospital in Baddi. The number of active cases in the state is 17, whereas 18 have been cured.

our patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi and died at Chandigarh's PGIMER on April 2. Meanwhile a total of 280 samples are being tested in the state on Thursday, the ACS (Health) said adding that 40 tested negative whereas the report of the rest is awaited. PTI DJI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.