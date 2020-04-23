COVID-19: 32 people flee shelter home for needy in northwest Delhi, case registered

The Delhi Police has registered a case against 32 people who fled a temporary shelter, meant for the needy during the lockdown, in northwest district's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said on Thursday. According to the police, of the 135 people sheltered in a government school, which has been turned into a shelter for the needy, 32 have fled.

A complaint was received from the school staff on April 21 stating that in total 32 people have fled on different dates amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

