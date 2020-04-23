Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 32 people flee shelter home for needy in northwest Delhi, case registered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:03 IST
COVID-19: 32 people flee shelter home for needy in northwest Delhi, case registered

The Delhi Police has registered a case against 32 people who fled a temporary shelter, meant for the needy during the lockdown, in northwest district's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said on Thursday. According to the police, of the 135 people sheltered in a government school, which has been turned into a shelter for the needy, 32 have fled.

A complaint was received from the school staff on April 21 stating that in total 32 people have fled on different dates amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SIDBI to provide special liquidity for on-lending to MSMEs

Small Industries Development Bank of India Sidbi on Thursday said it will provide special liquidity to banks, non-banking financial companies NBFCs and microfinance institutions for on-lending to micro, small and medium enterprises that are...

French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 -ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.The 2.4 increase was slightly slower than on Wednesday and Thursday, when the death toll incr...

Stop cheap politics, join hands with govt in fighting coronavirus: BJP tells Cong

Accusing the Congress of deliberately trying to create divisions in the society, the BJP on Thursday asked the opposition party not to practice cheap and small politics but come together with the Union government in fighting the coronavirus...

On 'very, very sad day,' U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid as unemployment soars

The U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented nearly 3 tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020