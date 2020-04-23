Left Menu
46 test positive for COVID-19 in already-sealed Jahangir Puri residential block

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:10 IST
Forty-six people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in North Delhi's Jahangir Puri on Thursday, just days after 31 people of an extended family were found infected with COVID-19 in the area, officials said. They said that the fresh cases were detected in the three streets of the H Block which was sealed by the district administration on April 14 after members of a family tested positive recently.

"46 people living in H Block of Jahangir Puri tested positive for the COVID-19. This area has already been sealed after detailed screening was carried out and samples taken," North District Magistrate Deepak Shinde said. Earlier this week, thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in Jahangir Puri area, tested positive for the dreaded virus.

On Thursday, the number of containment zones rose to 92 in the national capital. Also, Delhi has so far reported 2,376 cases of coronavirus, with 128 cases being reported in a day..

