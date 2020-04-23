A record 778 new COVID-19 cases in Maha; tally soars to 6,427

There was no let-up in the COVID- 19 situation in Maharashtra which recorded 778 cases on Thursday, a fresh single-day high and most of them from Mumbai, taking the state tally to 6,427, while the death toll rose to 283, health officials said. Fourteen COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, taking the toll in the state to 283, an official said.

So far, 840 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovering from the deadly infection, 51 of them on Thursday, he said. The state authorities had said 553 people tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19 and again on 21, the highest single-day detection till that date.

With 778 new patients testing coronavirus positive, the state set a fresh record of highest single-day detection of cases on Thursday and this took the Maharashtra count soaring to 6,427, The state today discharged 51 people after full recovery from COVID-19, taking the total number (of cured cases) to 840, the official added. There are currently 5,304 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, he said, adding the state has so far tested 96,369 samples.

Mumbai alone reported 522 new cases, taking the tally to 4,205. The death toll in the city increased by six to 167, the official said. Of the 14 COVID-19 patients who died on Thursday, six were from Mumbai, five from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Nandurbar and Dhule, the official said.

The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring municipal corporations and Palghar, has reported 4,980 cases and 187 deaths so far, he said. The Pune division has recorded 963 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, while the Nashik division has reported 184 cases and 16 deaths.

The Kolhapur division, which covers western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, has 43 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths so far. The central part of the state is divided into two divisions, Aurangabad and Latur.

In the Aurangabad division, 51 cases and five deaths have been reported, while Latur has reported 13 cases andno death so far. In the Vidarbha region, Akola and Nagpur divisions have recorded 69 and 103 cases of COVID-19 and three and one deaths, respectively.

As many as 21 patients from neighbouring states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra, while two such persons have died, the official said. The number of containment zones in the state increased by 12 to 477 on Thursday.

As many as 1,14,398 people are in home quarantine, while 8,702 are in institutional isolation facilities, he said. The state has also started a mental health programme for migrant workers under which some 46,436 people have and this has benefitted so far, he claimed.

The updated Maharashtra coronavirus tally: Positive cases 6,427; deaths 283; discharged 840; samples tested 96,369..

