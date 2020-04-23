Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, total cases climb to 41

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:43 IST
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, total cases climb to 41

Himachal Pradesh recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday after a five-day hiatus, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 41, officials said. The patient is a resident of Sirmaur district. He had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

According to officials, the man had returned to Himachal Pradesh a few weeks ago. At that time, he was put in a quarantine centre and had tested negative for the virus. But, of the 349 samples collected for testing on Wednesday, the man's report came out positive. He has been admitted to ESI hospital in Baddi, officials said.

The rest of the samples tested negative, they said. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 17, while 18 people have been cured of the disease. Two patients have died and four shifted to a private hospital outside the state.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi and died at Chandigarh's PGIMER on April 2. A total of 306 samples are being tested in the state on Thursday, the ACS (Health) said, adding 269 tested have negative and reports of the rest are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the financial condition of artists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said the central and state governments should give them work opportunities. During a video conference wi...

UK economy crumbling under coronavirus strain; questions mount over lockdown exit

The United Kingdoms economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to set out an exit strategy. Prime M...

Anti-Covid fight: Drones being used to to disinfect Varanasi

Amid the country-wide, anti-corona fight, specially designed drones have been pressed into service to disinfect Varanasi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha constituency, said the office of Principal Scientific Adviser on Thursday....

Coronavirus may cut wine sales in Europe by half - OIV

The closure of bars and restaurants to contain the spread of the new coronavirus has slashed global wine sales and winemakers revenues in Europe could be cut in half, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine OIV said on Thursday. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020