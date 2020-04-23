Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 778 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 6,427

With 778 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 6,427 in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state's Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:58 IST
The total number of cases reached 21,700 in the country with an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

With 778 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 6,427 in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state's Health Department. Out of the total cases, 840 people have been discharged, added the Health Department. Maharashtra is one of the most affected states in the country.

"As of 6 pm, 778 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. Total coronavirus cases in the state now at 6,427, including 840 discharged after recovery until today," said the Health Department The total number of cases reached 21,700 in the country with an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

