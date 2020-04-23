Puducherry Congress MLA falls at the feet of doctor in gratitude to frontline warriors

As a token of respect towards the health workers battling coronavirus pandemic, T Djeamourthy, Congress MLA from Ariyankuppam, fell at the feet of a doctor to express his gratitude. The doctors were seen asking Djeamourthy to not touch their feet.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry has recorded seven positive COVID-19 cases in the union territory, as of Thursday of which three patients have recovered. No deaths due to the virus have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.