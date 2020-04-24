Left Menu
100 people on way to their native places detained in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:15 IST
Police on Thursday took in custody around 100 people who entered the city while travelling from Mumbai on way to their native places, including in North India, during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, said officials. These people, numbering around 100 and including women and children, were coming from Mumbai, around 200km from here, on foot during the lockdown and entered Nashik city in the evening, they said.

Police swung into action when they were spotted on a flyover on the Mumbai-Agra Highway, which passes through the city, the officials said. When questioned, some of them told the police they were going to their hometowns in North India, they said.

Some of them were natives of other districts of Maharashtra, the officials said. They were travelling in violation of government orders related to implementation of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and hence were taken into custody, they said.

The police later sent them to a Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC)-run shelter home in Anandvalli. Till now, more than 800 people, who were passing through Nashik during the lockdown, have been taken into custody and kept in various shelter homes in the city, they said.

One of them was later found to be coronavirus positive and is receiving treatment in hospital, they added..

