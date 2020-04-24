Left Menu
Haryana CM Khattar condemns 'attack' on Arnab Goswami

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:24 IST
Haryana CM Khattar condemns 'attack' on Arnab Goswami

Condemning the alleged attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said it is "very unfortunate" to see free speech being trampled upon by "goons from Congress". Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its window when he and his wife were on their way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Both the attackers have been arrested, they said.

"I strongly condemn the physical attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife," Khattar said in a tweet. "Very unfortunate to see free speech being trampled by goons from Congress. Attack on the 4th pillar of democracy should never be tolerated," he said.

Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, said in a video posted online after the incident that he was told by his security guards that the attackers were Youth Congress workers. The incident took place on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg in Mumbai. The attackers were carrying a bottle of ink, which they threw on Goswami's car, a police official said.

The journalist has invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders for his remarks aimed at party president Sonia Gandhi during a TV discussion on the Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched. On the other hand, BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, have condemned the alleged attack on Goswami and targeted the Congress over the incident.

