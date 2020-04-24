2 kids among 8 intercepted in Delhi while travelling to Bihar amid lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:44 IST
Eight people, including two children, were intercepted at a picket in central Delhi on Thursday when they were travelling to Bihar in a car amid the lockdown using a fake curfew pass, police said. The police intercepted their car at the Idgah picket on Rani Jhansi road, they said.

The occupants of the car included five men, one woman and two children. They are natives of Bihar's Madhubani district and lived in Gali Chameliyan in Sadar Bazar, which has been declared a containment zone, the police said. All of them wanted to leave the national capital and due to the spread of coronavirus. They had a fake curfew pass, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, it was found that driver Maksood Aalam's uncle Mohammad Munif is admitted in a hospital in Madhubani and Munif's son Mohammad Irshad wanted to go to Bihar to meet him, the police said. They first went to the Sadar Bazar police station and later to the office of DCP North, but couldn't get a curfew pass, they said.

Meanwhile, Irshad's nephew Saddam told the accused that he knew someone who could arrange a pass for them. The person was Sayed Fahed, also a resident of Sadar Bazar, they added. Irshad arranged a car from his maternal uncle Anwar Hussain, while Fahed arranged a curfew pass issued in the name of driver Alam valid up to Friday, the police said.

A case has been registered against them as they stepped out of Sadar Bazar area despite it being a containment zone. They were arrested and later released on bail, they said. Fahed is absconding and efforts are being made to trace him, the police said.

