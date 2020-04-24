Left Menu
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called upon all the stakeholders in the LPG cylinder supply chain to work diligently and in a systematic manner to speedily increase the delivery of free refills to PMUY beneficiaries.

Updated: 24-04-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 07:11 IST
Pradhan calls upon officials to speed up delivery of free cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called upon all the stakeholders in the LPG cylinder supply chain to work diligently and in a systematic manner to speedily increase the delivery of free refills to PMUY beneficiaries. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, over eight crore PMUY beneficiaries are eligible to get three free cylinders over the next three months, read a statement.

Pradhan held a video conference with District Nodal Officers of Oil Marketing Companies across the country on Thursday. He said that during such an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19 and lockdown, the government has provided a package for the poor, and free gas cylinders for them is an important component of it.

In the initial three weeks of April, the minister said, about 40 per cent beneficiaries have booked their cylinder, which shows that the speed of cylinder booking and distribution has to show massive jump, to achieve the target. Pradhan called upon the DNOs to adopt the best practices, work according to a target plan and enhance their efforts. He said that there should not be any compromise on providing the door delivery and cautioned that there should not be any complaint of extra charges.

He said that PMUY beneficiaries are the top priority, but supply to the other normal customers should not be affected either, the statement said. The Union Minister also called upon the DNOs to take all health precautions, follow the instructions of Ministry of Home Affairs for the lockdown and make people aware of the Aarogya Setu app.

During the interaction, DNOs said that they have resorted to many innovative ideas, to reach people, help the customers draw money from their accounts, book the cylinders. They are using various means to make people aware of the scheme and the procedure for the same. Some of them are also resorting to flexible timings and taking the help of kirana stores, the district administration in their endeavour. Many of them informed that they have collectively contributed towards the PM CARES Fund and are also propagating the Aarogya Setu app, the statement said.

Pradhan expressed his grief at the death of an LPG delivery boy in an incident of attack by robbers in Supaul, Bihar and observed one-minute silence before the start of the meeting to pray for the departed soul, it added. The minister also instructed the concerned officers to ensure his family is taken care and gets all relief due to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

