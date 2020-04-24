HC seeks reply of Delhi University on student's plea on results

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought Delhi University's reply on a plea filed by a final-year student of BA (Honours) in Economics, seeking declaration of her results for the fifth semester and other reliefs. The High Court asked the Delhi University to place in sealed cover results of three examination papers of the student which was cancelled on allegations of cheating. Justice Prathiba M Singh asked Delhi University to file the reply on the plea.

The petitioner is a student of Daulat Ram College, University of Delhi. The examination for her fifth semester in four papers was held in December last year and she had appeared for all the examinations.

The petitioner told the court that she was late for the examination of her fourth paper on December 3, 2019, due to traffic in the morning and she inadvertently carried some notes in her stationery pouch. The petitioner told the court that upon realising that she was carrying the notes, she herself went up to the invigilator to surrender the notes.

However, she was not allowed to appear for the exam and by the time the fresh answer sheet was given to her, the time for the examination had concluded, the petitioner claimed. The invigilator's allegation was that she was indulging in cheating in the examination.

Thereafter, DU issued a show-cause notice dated January 13 this year and later the petitioner's entire examination was treated as cancelled. She further stated that the results of all the other students for the semester have already been declared. However, the petitioner's results for the other three papers for which she had appeared have not been declared.

The Delhi University counsel submitted that the University is under a lockdown and he needs time to retrieve the records and to file the same before the court. He said that there is no urgency in the matter as the petitioner, at best, can appear for the examination only in December 2020 and not before that.

"On the next date, the University of Delhi shall also place in a sealed cover before this court the result of the other three examinations where the petitioner had appeared in her fifth semester," the court observed. The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 11. (ANI)

