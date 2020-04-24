LG Murmu lauds security forces for conducting successful anti-militancy operations amid COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has asked security forces to keep a close watch on all inimical elements in the union territory, even as he appreciated the role of police and other security agencies for conducting successful anti-militancy operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday. Chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the Lt governor discussed overall security scenario and the measures in place in the union territory, the officials said.

Murmu lauded the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in combating the spread of COVID-l9, they said. The Lt governor reiterated the importance of maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements and also appreciated the role of J-K Police and other security forces in conducting successful anti-militancy operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also at the same time working tirelessly to contain its spread in the valley, the officials added.

While briefing about the prevailing security scenario in the Kashmir valley, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave a detailed overview enunciating the security measures initiated for ensuring peace and stability in the valley, the officials said. They said the DGP also briefed the Lt governor about the measures being taken by J-K Police and other security forces in containing the spread of COVID-l9.

In a separate meeting, Murmu also reviewed preparedness and arrangements for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and directed the divisional administration to reach out to masses, identify vulnerable age groups, besides augmenting robust healthcare facility on priority. He said COVID-19 was a novel virus and it demanded novel interventions from the administration. Murmu urged the administration to work in close coordination and bring the mortality rate to its minimum.

"Fighting COVID-19 is a long-drawn-out battle. We all must gear up and fight it scientifically. There shouldn't be any lapse from the administration whatsoever, besides the concerned deputy commissioners should do profiling of the vulnerable areas and try to reach out to the affected people on priority," he said. Lauding the Srinagar administration for putting a robust mechanism in place for fighting the COVID-19 outbreak and augmenting best possible infrastructure amid the healthcare crisis, Murmu directed all the districts to ensure safety and security for the people.

He urged the concerned district magistrates to lend all necessary and possible support to the needy people in their areas. The Lt governor said the administration was working round-the-clock for ensuring the welfare of the people and urged the people to cooperate with the administration and follow the health and administrative advisories in letter and sprit to minimise the spread of the virus.

Murmu said there would be no shortage of essential commodities or any services and asked people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus. "We are here for people to give our best. People shouldn't suffer at any cost. They (people) shouldn't panic and people must stay indoors till the time lockdown is in place," he said.

Reviewing the arrangements for the Kashmir division, the LG lauded the efforts of the frontline health workers, security forces and the staff of essential services and appealed to the general public to complement the efforts of the government and cooperate in breaking the chain. He directed the administration, especially heads of the tertiary care healthcare institutions and the Director, Health Services, Kashmir, to protect the healthcare workers, saying the healthcare workers were at risk from handling COVID-19 patients and people in quarantine centres.

"You all have to make sure that all your staff are protected and there is no compromise on their safety. They should be provided with every possible support and help from the administration and they should be fully geared," he added..