Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI takes over probe into sea cucumber poaching syndicates in Lakshadweep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:07 IST
CBI takes over probe into sea cucumber poaching syndicates in Lakshadweep

The CBI has taken over investigation into sea cucumber poaching syndicates in Lakshadweep on a reference from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau after 173 dead and 46 alive pieces of the marine mammal were seized from a boat around Suheli Charyakara island. The Forest Department in Kavaratti had intercepted a boat in January carrying 173 dead sea cucumbers, a protected rare sea mammal, preserved with salt while 46 were found alive in the fish tank on the boat having reported value of around Rs 2 crore and four persons aged between 19 and 44 years were taken into custody, officials said.

Initially, the case was probed by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau under the Environment Ministry but later it was decided to hand it over to the CBI which took over investigations on Thursday registering an FIR in the matter, they said. More cases related to seizures of sea cucumbers and arrests of poachers are likely to be taken over by the agency soon, they said.

Sea cucumbers are much sought after in China and South East Asian cultures for their protein content. The species which enjoys highest protection in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act is considered a rare delicacy in fancy restaurants of South East Asia with some species costing over USD 3,000 a kilo and even an ordinary one going for as high as USD 150 per plate.

These mammals are crucial to coral reef health as they excrete calcium carbonate, an essential material accumulated by the reef needed for its health and growth, they said..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Madrid stores close, city falls quiet in pandemic

Mannequins in store windows display yesterdays fashion, empty store shelves gather dust, cardboard, and sheets cover products that until recently were considered necessary for our well-being. Spains strict lockdown amid the coronavirus, whi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on worries over EU stimulus details, coronavirus drug

Global shares fell on Friday, spurred by delays to an agreement on divisive details of the European Unions stimulus package and doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19. MSCIs All Country World Index, which tracks...

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for 3 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gand...

Lesbian couple's custody case takes China into uncharted legal waters

A Chinese lesbian couples landmark court battle over the custody of their two children has stirred debate over LGBT rights and put a spotlight on a legal vacuum created by the absence of same-sex marriage law.Shanghai resident Zhang Peiyi s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020