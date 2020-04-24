2 deaths, 62 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh
Two deaths and 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:23 IST
Two deaths and 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday. Among the new cases, Anantapur has reported 4 cases, East Godavari 2, Guntur 11, Krishna 14, Kurnool 27, Nellore 1 and Prakasam 3.
According to the state's COVID-19 Nodal Officer, with this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 995. The total cases in the state include 781 active cases, 145 discharged, and 29 deaths. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Krishna District Collector reviews situation at quarantine centre
Vishu festival held at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple without devotees amid COVID-19 lockdown
Elephants offered jackfruit on Vishu at Guruvayur Srikrishna Temple
Please shut up: TM Krishna's jibe on 'filmy types' living in farm houses, apartments
Indian-origin Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan in UK's COVID-19 expert group